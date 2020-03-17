The Frankfort Plant Board has approved a plan to voluntarily implement a temporary suspension of non-payment service disconnections and waive late fees for 30 days.

After 30 days, FPB will reevaluate the plan as necessary, the municipal utility said in a press release Tuesday evening.

The moves are in addition to other actions taken by FPB to address mitigation of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Effective Wednesday, FPB lobbies will be closed to walk-in customers. The drive-through and drop box at 151 Flynn Ave. will remain in operation. Customers needing to drop off or pick up cable/telecom equipment can do so at the FPB Cable Building at 305 Hickory Drive.

“The health, safety and well-being of our customers are the Frankfort Plant Board’s top priorities as we ensure the continuation and reliability of the critical services we provide,” said FPB Communications Director Cathy Lindsey. “We also understand that our community is facing some difficult times and hope that our actions can ease some stress related to this national pandemic.”

Electric, water and telecom crews will continue to service and maintain the systems and services on which the community relies, Lindsey said. FPB has made adjustments to crews and shifts to minimize employee interactions with each other and the public.

FPB has temporarily suspended use of the community room and water monsters. In addition, home energy audits are on hold until further notice.

In an effort to reduce spread of the virus, FPB is asking customers to conduct business via the email, phone or online.

Customers can access all FPB account information online for free at https://my.fpb.cc. FPB’s online customer portal allows customers to make payments online, view payment history, monitor utility usage and more.

Customers can also call 502-352-4372 or email contact@fewpb.com for other business needs.

For information on FPB’s COVID response and updates, go to https://fpb.cc/coronavirus.

