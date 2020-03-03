FPB logo
Buy Now

Utility work on Todd Street is slated to begin on Monday.

The Frankfort Plant Board Electric Department will start replacing utility poles on Todd Street between Shelby and Logan streets from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Monday.

The project is estimated to take three to four weeks to complete, according to FPB.

Anyone with questions should call Wanda McDonald at 502-352-4412.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription