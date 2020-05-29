The traffic pattern on East Main hill will remain the same, but there will be changes at the bottom of the hill.
All traffic traveling west down the hill will be required to turn right on Broadway or left on Capital Avenue. The westbound lane of East Main will be closed from Broadway to Ann Street and detours will be in place. All commercial vehicles will be detoured to the East-West Connector or Thornhill Bypass.
The project is estimated to take approximately three months. FPB asks that motorists avoid the area if at all possible.
