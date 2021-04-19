FPB logo

The Frankfort Plant Board, at its monthly meeting Tuesday, will hear a consultant's report meant to evaluate a proposal to increase local solar energy output and consumption.

The consulting, architecture and engineering firm Burns & McDonnell will present its findings on a plan, authored by solar advocate Andy McDonald and former FPB Vice Chair Walt Baldwin, asking the City of Frankfort, Franklin County Fiscal Court, Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools to cooperate on a 20 megawatt (MW), 150-acre solar project.

FPB General Manager Gary Zheng said previously that he hired the firm at a price tag of $22,500 to evaluate the project. 

McDonald and Baldwin initially presented their proposal on March 1.

Under the plan, the city, county and schools would purchase all of their electricity from the new solar farm instead of FPB.

The meeting will air Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FPB Cable 10 and on FPB's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fewpb .

