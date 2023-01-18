The Board of Directors of the Frankfort Plant Board voted in favor of holding a public hearing in February to discuss a 6% rate increase on a cable network pass-through fee as well as rate changes on four other items.

The cable network pass-through fee is the portion of a cable bill that goes directly to networks such as Disney, Time Warner and FOX to distribute programming to the consumer. 

