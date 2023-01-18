The Board of Directors of the Frankfort Plant Board voted in favor of holding a public hearing in February to discuss a 6% rate increase on a cable network pass-through fee as well as rate changes on four other items.
The cable network pass-through fee is the portion of a cable bill that goes directly to networks such as Disney, Time Warner and FOX to distribute programming to the consumer.
Harvey Couch, FPB's telecommunications product manager, explained that from the entirety of that fee, which is proposed to be $91.06 (88%) of a customer's bill for FPB Classic Cable, goes to the networks.
The other 12% of the bill, which goes to FPB's operational expenses will stay the same as it has for the last four years at $12.79.
"The cable network pass-through fee, which we are talking about today, goes to folks in New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles," Couch told the board.
The board unanimously approved the motion for the public meeting, which will be held during the FPB meeting on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.
The items up for discussion also pertain to cable rate changes. They include:
Increases Bulk cable I and Bulk cable II for dormitories, hotels and office complexes.
Reducing Digital Gateway Fee for customers with at least one set-top box
Reducing the rate for Starz and Encore channels in accordance with the FPBs new distribution agreement.
Update FPB Local Weather Advertising rates.
Once the public hearing is held, the board will then vote on the matter during the March meeting.
