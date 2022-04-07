The Frankfort Plant Board will begin its annual hydrant flushing on Monday.

FPB Department of Water crews will service fire hydrants throughout Frankfort and Franklin County over the next few months. Flushing is necessary to maintain the integrity and quality of the distribution system and to ensure hydrants are functioning properly. This will also allow FPB to obtain fire-fighting flow information, which is shared with the city and county fire departments.

We ask that motorists please use caution in the flushing area due to possible water in the roadway. Some discoloration may occur in your tap water. This is normal. If discoloration persists after running your faucet for a short time, call 502-352-4372.

Hydrant flushing areas for Monday are the Glenns Creek Road area, McCracken Road area and Steele Street area.

Updates on locations will be posted daily on the FPB website, https://fpb.cc/newsandupdates

