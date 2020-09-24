As part of the TIGER Grant project, the Frankfort Plant Board's Water Department will begin construction on a new water main along Second Street next week.
The work will begin Wednesday at the intersection of Capital Avenue and end at Taylor Avenue. Crews will be replacing deteriorating main water lines with a 12-inch main that will provide better water quality and fire protection in the South Frankfort area, according to Cathy Lindsey, FPB public information coordinator.
Work on Second Street will be performed a block at a time and there will be lane closures during construction and detours put in place. Business owners and residents will have access to their property during construction and emergency vehicles will not be impeded.
Motorists are asked to proceed with caution through the work area. As with any construction project, the timeframe is dependent upon the other underground utilities that the crews encounter once the project begins.
“We realize construction of the new line and the service relocations will be an inconvenience, and we want to assure you that the street will be restored to normal condition,” Lindsey added. “It is FPB’s plan to minimize all impact to you and your property.”
Anyone with questions may call the FPB Water Department at 352-4433.
