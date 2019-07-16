Frankfort Plant Board directors Tuesday narrowly defeated a motion to redesign the Tanglewood reservoir project in an effort to gain support from neighbors and city commissioners.
Board member Stephen Mason made a motion, which failed in a 3-2 vote, to formally offer a 6.5-million-gallon tank option as an alternative to the 7-million-gallon tank that has angered residents of the Tanglewood subdivision and put the municipal utility at odds with the Frankfort City Commission. Mason and Dawn Hale voted in favor of the motion, while Chairwoman Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen, Walt Baldwin and Jeff Bradshaw voted against it.
Mason said he was willing to approve a slightly smaller tank if it meant that the Frankfort City Commission and the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association would approve the project. FPB has said that a replacement for the existing 140-year-old reservoir, which stores the city's drinking water, is urgent.
"Our community needs a new reservoir now, but we've been at an impasse for almost a year and that's not good for Frankfort and Franklin County,” Mason said. “I am happily in support of the 7-million-gallon tank. I think it is the best and most efficient option, but the impasse forces me to take a more pragmatic view of our current situation. Concession for the good of the community is the operative word."
Mason said that Frankfort Plant Board would not lose "anything but the paper we communicated on" if FPB were to formally ask the commission to vote on the 6.5-million-gallon tank.
Baldwin said that redesigning the project could hinder immediate progress if the 7-million-gallon tank is ultimately approved pending a lawsuit by FPB against the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission, adding that the tank could be built later this year. Ordering redesigns could set the project back until next year, he said.
Baldwin added that the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association and the city commission have previously said no to a 6.5-million-tank. FPB leaders have said the 7-million-gallon tank to be the most cost-effective option for ratepayers.
"It's, in my mind, half a million dollars for a change that doesn't add value," Baldwin said.
FPB spokeswoman Cathy Lindsey said that the 7 million-gallon tank is estimated to cost around $3.8 million and that 6.5-million-gallon tank would cost $4.2 million because FPB would have to pay for the design changes.
City Commissioner Scott Tippett said that FPB's rejection of Mason’s motion was the wrong move. He said that time is of the essence with the project, as the local drinking water supply is vulnerable to environmental dangers, like bourbon runoff. By FPB continuing to pursue litigation, the community is at risk, he said.
"It was a courageous effort on the parts of Ms. Hale and Mr. Mason. It was the right thing to do," Tippett said.
City Commissioner Eric Whisman said that he had previously suggested that the Plant Board explore the option of a 6.5 million-gallon tank and that he "would be happy" if FPB did so in the future.
"I appreciate an attempt to revisit and hope they come to some option to complement the city's master Plan,” Whisman said.
A building of a new reservoir would affect more than just the local water supply, Whisman said. Protecting the drinking water supply is another issue that has been highlighted in the recent Jim Beam fire spillage into the Kentucky River and calls for a swift solution, he said.
At the Plant Board meeting, FPB's Director of Water Operations and Chief Water Engineer David Billings said that 3 to 4 million gallons of water was used to contain the fire. FPB's electric department told the water department about a possible impact on local water sources when the electric department turned off electricity during the fire. Some customers reported a bourbon taste or smell in the days following the fire, but the water was safe to use, he said.
Commissioner John Sower was present at the FPB meeting on Tuesday, but he declined to comment about the motion since the city and the Plant Board are in litigation.
Nathan VanSickel, the president of the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association, said that discussions regarding a 6.5 million-gallon tank only truly began a few days ago between the neighborhood association and a FPB board member, though he declined to say which member. He said that a tank of that size was brought up in discussions a few months ago.
VanSickel said that the association is willing to consider any proposals made for the project, but it has not received a formal document outlining any kind of proposal. He said that he has talked with other members of the association and the group is willing to listen to any solution.
"We have repeatedly said that we would listen to any offer," VanSickel said.
Tanglewood residents have objected to the size of the 7-million-gallon tank, saying it would harm aesthetics in the neighborhood. Instead, the neighborhood association has proposed two much smaller tanks, a plan endorsed last year by the city commission.
Mayor Bill May said that discussions around the possibilty of installing a 6.5 million-gallon tank began in a meeting this spring between himself, City Manager Keith Parker and Tanglewood residents, who had more questions about the possible solution.
May said that he and Parker set up a meeting with Rosen, Hale and FPB General Manager Gary Zheng and the residents. May said that he wanted to act as a mediator and get answers to the residents' questions. That meeting was cancelled because FPB wanted to wait for a decision in the lawsuit. May said that he and Parker wish to reschedule the meeting.
"It wasn't ruled out, but they need more information," May said.
May said that his biggest concern is to have a "drawn out legal battle" over the reservoir, which needs to be addressed soon. He said that he wants "something resolved as quickly as possible.