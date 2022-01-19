The Frankfort Plant Board unanimously voted to hold a public hearing regarding an increase in the cable network pass-through fee.
The public hearing will be held at the February meeting and the board will be asked to approve the rate hike at its March meeting.
“Cable rates, as always, are direct pass-throughs of our increased programming costs of the networks on classic cable,” stated Harvey Couch, FPB telecommunications product manager. “It’s not the result of any one single agreement. Each of the major media companies owns a piece of it.”
If approved, the cable pass-through fee would be raised from $59.66 to $60.19 effective May 1. Couch added that the increase is just under 1%.
“This is the lowest increase we’ve had in quite some time,” he said, stressing that the customer charge would remain unchanged.
According to a chart Couch shared, FPB operational expenses per month are $3 less today in raw dollars of the cable bill than it was in 2003. While programming expenses have gone from $10 per month to $85 per month and the classic cable rate has increased from $25.45 per month to $97.46 per month over the same timeframe.
If OK’d at next month’s public hearing, rates for bulk cable 1, which includes hotels and dormitories, would be raised from $14.80 to $15.25 per month and bulk cable 2 rates, which affect office complexes, would increase from $25.81 to $26.60 per month.
The plant board will meet again at 5 p.m. Feb. 15. A notice for the public hearing will be posted prior to the meeting.
