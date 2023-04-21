Members of the Frankfort Plant Board approved a request from Frankfort Independent Schools to install a water fountain on the premises of the Second Street School playground at Tuesday's meeting.
FPB Director of Water and Chief Water Engineer David Billings brought the matter to the board's attention, noting that FPB had installed several water fountains throughout Frankfort and noted that there was still a budget for more water fountain projects.
"I think we have budgeted about $15,000 for the last several years for water fountains. I went back and looked at them and Gippy Graham Pavilion, that cost the water department about $6,500. Dolly Graham [Park] cost us about $3,600 and East Frankfort Park cost us about $7,000," he explained. "As you may or may not be aware, Second Street School has asked us to participate with what they have got going on down there."
Billings noted that there was $15,000 budgeted again this year and he is confident that they can complete the project, but in the coming years he's recommended lowering that line item to $7,500.
The board noted that even though the playground is on school property, it is heavily utilized by the surrounding neighborhood.
"It's literally a park," noted Vice Chair John Snyder. "Though they have really updated Dolly Graham, but before Dolly Graham, I think there are still a lot of people on that side of Capital Avenue would take their kids to [Second Street] in the evenings."
Though the FPB has a budget for projects such as these, the requesting entity still pays for half the materials while the plant board handles the other half as well as installation and some of the maintenance.
