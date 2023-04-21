Members of the Frankfort Plant Board approved a request from Frankfort Independent Schools to install a water fountain on the premises of the Second Street School playground at Tuesday's meeting.

FPB Director of Water and Chief Water Engineer David Billings brought the matter to the board's attention, noting that FPB had installed several water fountains throughout Frankfort and noted that there was still a budget for more water fountain projects.

