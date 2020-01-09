Beginning Friday, the Frankfort Plant Board Water Department will start construction of a new water main on Harrod Avenue and Jackson Drive from the intersection with Lyons Drive to the intersection of Johnson Avenue.
New 6-inch and 3-inch mains will replaced the deteriorating mains and give better water quality and fire protection in the area, the utility said in a news release.
"Until all work is completed on this project, motorists’ cooperation will be appreciated in order to work safely and to speed up the construction process," the release said. "Detours may be in place at times to prevent delays, however some minor delays may be unavoidable. Please proceed with caution through the work area."
FPB asks to avoid parking on the street from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays during the project.
For more information, call the FPB Water Department 502-352-4433.