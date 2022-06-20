Gov. Andy Brashear announced that more than $203 million is set to be invested in broadband infrastructure across Kentucky. Of that sum, the Frankfort Plant Board will be getting $8 million. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
During a press conference in the Capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Frankfort Plant Board would receive more than $8 million in grants from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund.
The commonwealth awarded more than $89.1 million in the form of 46 grants to internet service providers and local governments in 35 counties in Kentucky. FPB was awarded 11 of those grants in order to fund a project that will provide high-speed internet access to more than 1,900 unserved households and businesses in Franklin County.
“I am incredibly pleased to announce that what I believe is the single largest provision of funding for high-speed internet in our commonwealth’s history,” Beshear said during the press conference. “High-speed, reliable internet is not just the infrastructure of the future, it is the infrastructure of the present.”
In total, FPB's project will cost just over $16 million. In order to qualify for the grants FPB partnered with the Franklin County Fiscal Court to match funding from the state by pledging, $5 million and $3 million respectively.
“At the Frankfort Plant Board, we have long discussed the critical need to provide citizens in our most outlying areas the vital link to internet access that will increase the quality of life, access to educational and employment opportunities, and a connection to the world,” said FPB Chair John Cubine. “This award helps to ensure FPB can provide that access no matter where you live in Franklin County. As a long-standing service provider in this community, we recognize the value of this opportunity as it will promote economic development throughout the county. And we want to thank the Franklin County Fiscal Court for our partnership to secure this funding.”
Across Kentucky more than $203 million is being invested in broadband infrastructure with the intent of providing internet services to around 34,000 homes and businesses.
“I want to thank the FPB staff for the hard work they put in on the 11 applications we submitted,” said FPB General Manager Gary Zheng. “The work paid off, and we look forward to serving more areas in our community that we haven’t been able to reach in the past. We couldn’t have accomplished this without the help of the fiscal court, and we look forward to working with them to ensure all citizens in Franklin County have access to this critical service.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.