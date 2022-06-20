During a press conference in the Capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Frankfort Plant Board would receive more than $8 million in grants from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund.

The commonwealth awarded more than $89.1 million in the form of 46 grants to internet service providers and local governments in 35 counties in Kentucky. FPB was awarded 11 of those grants in order to fund a project that will provide high-speed internet access to more than 1,900 unserved households and businesses in Franklin County. 

Gov. Andy Brashear announced that more than $203 million is set to be invested in broadband infrastructure across Kentucky. Of that sum, the Frankfort Plant Board will be getting $8 million. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

“I am incredibly pleased to announce that what I believe is the single largest provision of funding for high-speed internet in our commonwealth’s history,” Beshear said during the press conference. “High-speed, reliable internet is not just the infrastructure of the future, it is the infrastructure of the present.”

In total, FPB's project will cost just over $16 million. In order to qualify for the grants FPB partnered with the Franklin County Fiscal Court to match funding from the state by pledging, $5 million and $3 million respectively.

“At the Frankfort Plant Board, we have long discussed the critical need to provide citizens in our most outlying areas the vital link to internet access that will increase the quality of life, access to educational and employment opportunities, and a connection to the world,” said FPB Chair John Cubine. “This award helps to ensure FPB can provide that access no matter where you live in Franklin County. As a long-standing service provider in this community, we recognize the value of this opportunity as it will promote economic development throughout the county. And we want to thank the Franklin County Fiscal Court for our partnership to secure this funding.”

Across Kentucky more than $203 million is being invested in broadband infrastructure with the intent of providing internet services to around 34,000 homes and businesses. 

“I want to thank the FPB staff for the hard work they put in on the 11 applications we submitted,” said FPB General Manager Gary Zheng. “The work paid off, and we look forward to serving more areas in our community that we haven’t been able to reach in the past. We couldn’t have accomplished this without the help of the fiscal court, and we look forward to working with them to ensure all citizens in Franklin County have access to this critical service.”

