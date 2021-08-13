The Frankfort Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing local teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Abigail “Abby” T. Lawson is described as 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Equestrian Way wearing black leggings, a black short-sleeve V-neck T-shirt and black and white canvas sneakers.

According to FPD, Lawson has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts are urged to call dispatch at 502-875-8582.

