Frankfort Police Department reported Friday evening that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday officers responded to a domestic incident where the caller advised their neighbor had shot his girlfriend.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene and the male was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

