A Frankfort Police Department officer has been suspended amid an internal investigation into whether the officer used city funds to fuel a personal vehicle.
Details of the case — such as the name of the officer, a timeline of events or the extent to which city funds are suspected to have been used for a personal vehicle — are scant.
FPD Chief Chuck Adams declined to comment on the matter, saying it is a personnel issue. He confirmed that an officer has been suspended without pay in the past week but declined to provide a name of the officer or comment on the circumstances of the officer’s suspension.
Adams said the police department does not have its own fueling station and that generally officers are provided with gas cards, the use of which is mostly based on an honor system.
“It’s supposed to be just for patrol cars,” Adams said. “Each vehicle has its own card, and each officer has their own PIN (personal identification) number. And that’s how we track that.”
Adams said that the "Officers' Bill of Rights," which is a state law protecting law enforcement officers, prevents him from discussing personnel matters. But when an internal investigation is concluded into whether an officer violated department policies, he would be able to comment.
Mayor Bill May also declined to comment on the investigation or reveal the officer’s name, although he said the commission had been notified of an internal investigation of the matter.
“If that is the case, it’s very disappointing to have that sort of breach of trust happen,” May said. “Especially when it’s by someone who should be setting the example.”