A 33-year-old Frankfort man shot and killed his father early Thursday morning on East Main Street.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Pizza Hut at 7:14 a.m. in regards to an unresponsive person.

Camden Bell reportedly shot his father, Walter Bell, 54, also of Frankfort, according to FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey.

Aubrey told The State Journal that it has been ruled a homicide and Camden Bell has been charged with murder (domestic violence), a capital offense, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class D felony.

Walter Bell was initially taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center by first responders.

Camden Bell was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail at 6:28 p.m. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

"We want the public to know that there is no danger to individuals in the area," FPD said in a statement shortly after the incident.

According to State Journal records, Camden Bell was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for sucker-punching a fellow Franklin County Regional Jail inmate, fracturing his skull.

Camden Bell was in jail on three felony charges, after having his probation in a 2013 case and a 2015 case revoked, when he struck the inmate, causing the victim to go into convulsions from bleeding on the brain, in plain view of a surveillance camera.

He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. A second-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed. He was originally charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

Camden Bell also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation, in a 2016 case. A first-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed.

In addition, he pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony, and an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class C felony, in one 2017 case. A second-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed. Bell was originally charged with enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, a Class B felony.

He was to serve out a 10-year sentence, after having his probation revoked in a previous case, in addition to the six years he was sentenced to.

