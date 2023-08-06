A quick check online shows that rock snakes are popping up all over the country.
That national trend has found its way to Frankfort, where Frank has been steadily growing since his appearance last month at Liberty Hall.
Frank has grown as people have brought painted rocks to add to his length.
Miche Branscum, who established Frankfort KY Rocks on Facebook, was the one who got Frank started.
“Someone shared a pic of a rock snake they found online and thought it would be a good idea,” she said. “I contacted Liberty Hall and they loved the idea.”
Frankfort Rocks is a group that paints rocks to hide around Frankfort and Franklin County for people to find. The hope is that finding one of the rocks brings some joy and brightens someone’s day.
Frank appears to be having that effect on the community.
“People love him,” Branscum said. “We have had lots or people adding to Frank. Kids really enjoy it, and groups are even taking part.”
Frank has also brought more interest in the Liberty Hall gardens.
“Frank is a wonderful ambassador and has attracted many new folks to our gardens,” said Anna Campomanes, garden curator at Liberty Hall. “We are Frankfort’s largest public garden (4.7 acres). We have wonderful themed gardens, shady trees and wide lawns for all types of visitors and their interests — and Frank is making sure they know we're here.”
The staff at Liberty Hall decided where Frank would be located.
"Frank lives in the Pollinators' Garden, a registered Monarch Waystation and is host to all kinds of other types of wildlife like butterflies, chipmunks and hummingbirds,” Campomanes said. “We thought that Frank would be a welcome resident along the winding paths of our most colorful, charming and accessible part of the garden.”
The rock used for Frank’s head was donated by Samantha Steele and painted by Branscum and her son, Ethan, with Ethan doing most of the work.
Frank started with the head rock and four rocks that made up his body, but he’s done a lot of growing in the last few weeks.
“Frank has been very well received,” Campomanes said. “One of the highlights of my week is checking in on how much Frank has grown, and it's really wonderful to see all the creativity and support this community art project has generated. We're so happy Frank lives here in our gardens.”
Branscum has given thought to expanding Frank’s family.
“I did talk to a couple of other places that might be interested in hosting some of Frank's family members,” she said. “If anyone is interested, I would love to share it on the Frankfort KY Rocks (Facebook) page.”
Since Frank began last month, what has been the biggest surprise for Branscum?
“That so many people are taking part,” she said. “I really hope it encourages people and brings a little joy. I loved the way everyone came together a few years ago when Frankfort Rocks was going strong. I hope Frank brings back that joy.”
