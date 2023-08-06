A quick check online shows that rock snakes are popping up all over the country.

That national trend has found its way to Frankfort, where Frank has been steadily growing since his appearance last month at Liberty Hall.

080623.Frank Snake-Anna Campomanes - Ethan Branscum_Facebook.jpg

Anna Campomanes, left, garden curator at Liberty Hall, and Ethan Branscum stand next to Frank the rock snake when he was first placed in the Liberty Hall gardens in early July. (Photo via Facebook)
080623.FrankGrows_Facebook.jpg

Frank the rock snake, located in the Liberty Hall gardens, continues to grow as people bring painted rocks to add to his length. (Photo via Facebook)

