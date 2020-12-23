When a house fire breaks out, there may be more than people who are affected.
If animals are among the victims, they now have additional help.
The Frankfort Animal Clinic, as part of a program sponsored by the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, donated pet oxygen masks to city and county fire stations last week.
“There will be one in each station in the city and county,” said Dr. Wade King, a veterinarian at the Frankfort Animal Clinic. “When they go to a fire, once they take care of all the people, if there are pets that need support, they can give them supplemental oxygen until they get to us or another veterinarian.
“Frankfort and Franklin County have a wonderful group of firefighters and emergency personnel. We are excited to provide these pet oxygen masks to fill a need in our community.”
James Barber, a battalion commander with the Franklin County Fire Department, said the department has been using pet oxygen masks for about 13 years.
“Over the years, we’ll go so long and not use them, and then we’ll use them two or three times in a couple months,” he said.
Putting an oxygen mask on an animal in distress isn’t usually an issue for firefighters.
“They’re generally not fighting once they get to that point,” Barber said.
“When animals are in respiratory distress, once they get a whiff of that oxygen, they’re not going to fight you for it,” King said.
As of Dec. 15, 177 masks had been donated throughout the state.
The new kits, which are reusable, contain oxygen masks and necessary tubing for large dogs, small dogs and felines.
The new kits are an upgrade with masks of different sizes.
The kits used previously by the county fire department had just one size mask.
