On Monday around 20 people gathered at the Franklin County Co-Op Extension Center as Focus On Race Relations (FORR) was officially welcomed into the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce. 

The civic group, which uses the extension center for its monthly meetings, took the opportunity to hold an open house for the local business community in conjunction with the ceremony.

091322_Focus On Race Relations ribbon cutting_bm.JPG

The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony welcoming Focus On Race Relations (FORR) as a new member. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

