On Monday around 20 people gathered at the Franklin County Co-Op Extension Center as Focus On Race Relations (FORR) was officially welcomed into the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
The civic group, which uses the extension center for its monthly meetings, took the opportunity to hold an open house for the local business community in conjunction with the ceremony.
"For this meeting, I asked the chamber if we could do our ribbon cutting," FORR President Ed Powe said. "So we invited the business community to come and find out all about FORR and to have the chairs of my various committees to speak about what they have done and what they have planned for the future."
Powe said that one thing he hopes to accomplish going forward is fostering a stronger relationship between Kentucky State University and local businesses.
"There is a disconnect we are trying to bridge between the community and Kentucky State University," Powe noted. "We need for the business community to take a more vital role in interacting with the school. So we are going to have open and honest conversations about what we can do, about what the chamber can do, what the individual businesses can do."
Chamber President and CEO Tish Shade said the organization is looking forward to working with FORR.
"I am happy to have them as a chamber member and we are excited for what they bring to the community and our organization and we are happy to support them," Shade said.
After the ribbon cutting, FORR members spoke to those assembled about events and projects in the works.
In October the the group is partnering with South Frankfort Neighborhood Association to put on a candidate forum for candidates for sheriff, jailer, county attorney, judge-executive and city commission in the November elections. The forum is scheduled for Oct. 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Frankfort High School Auditorium.
On Oct. 22 FORR will unveil a historic marker in remembrance of the two men who were lynched from Singing Bridge.
The group is also working an additional marker in honor of the other lynchings that took place in Frankfort/Franklin County, but have yet to have the exact site verified.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.