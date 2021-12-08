The Frankfort area Christmas Bird Count is planned from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

Christmas bird count

Those interested in participating should contact Peggy Gould at peggyg827@aol.com  to confirm the area they will (or will not) be covering. "Newbies" and feeder watchers are welcome to join.

While many COVID-based regulations have been relaxed Franklin County is still in the red zone. Participants counting with non-family members should take appropriate mask-wearing, social distancing steps.

Remember, for totals to count, participants MUST count in our defined count circle.

Consider becoming an Audubon member this holiday season. The $20 membership goes toward bird conservation in the Frankfort community. To join Audubon visit https://action.audubon.org/donate/chapter-membership?chapter=J53

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/site/frankfortaudubon/

