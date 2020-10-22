Betty Beshoar's 'Sunset at the Creek'

Betty Beshoar painted "Sunset at the Creek" with oils on a 20x30 birch panel. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort artist Betty Beshoar’s work will be on exhibit in Jasper, Indiana, next month.

Beshoar’s art will be among 40 oil paintings of the Peaks Mill area and Elkhorn Creek on display at Krempp Gallery from Nov. 4-25.

“To me, landscape painting is an expression of my emotional connection to nature,” she told The State Journal. “I am a self taught artist and am attracted to the visual vocabulary of the deep woods.”

The exhibit is titled “The Nature of Landscape.”

“I live on Elkhorn Creek near Peaks Mill. I have spent many hours near water and wondering the woods,” Beshoar added. “Because I paint in locations near and on my own land, I experience a very deep knowing of this landscape. From this familiarity, many of my works are created.

“I love the land and feel a need to live where fields are fertile and trees can grow old. There is the connection I seek when I am outside. I use painting as a vehicle for this connection.”

