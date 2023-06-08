060923_BirdWalk_submitted.png

Frankfort Audubon Chapter is teaming with Passport Radio and Wild Birds Unlimited of Frankfort for a bird walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at Cove Spring Park.

Frankfort Audubon Chapter is teaming with Passport Radio and Wild Birds Unlimited of Frankfort for a bird walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at Cove Spring Park.

The main entrance is on the east side of U.S. 127 North. The park's address is 100 Cove Spring Road. Participants will walk through the woods and next to the stream with hopes to see  Red-eyed Vireo, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Great Crested Flycatcher and Summer Tanager. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription