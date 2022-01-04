The Frankfort Audubon Society has planned it first bird walk and virtual board meeting of the year.

Frankfort Audubon Society

The bird walk will take place on the Thorobred Trail, which connects downtown with Kentucky State University, at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants will meet at the trailhead at the end of Clinton Street.

The virtual board meeting will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. Officers will be elected and participants will discuss upcoming events and opportunities for community involvement.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89719349457?pwd=MXV5bkpSTWdMdEk5S0tVN0krYTZFUT09

A virtual bird talk, in partnership with Paul Sawyier Public Library is slated for Feb. 8. Participants will present feeder basics and address that some birds winter in Central and South America and the need to be taking care of rainforests. Information about the Great Backyard Bird Count, planned for Feb. 18-21, will also be discussed.

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/site/frankfortaudubon/ or search "Frankfort Audubon Society" on Facebook.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription