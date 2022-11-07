110722_AudobonSocierySnipeSearch_submitted.png

Frankfort Audubon Society will be hosting a free bird walk at Pfeiffer Fish Hatchery, 1870 Indian Gap Road, at 9 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 12. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort Audubon Society will be hosting a free bird walk at Pfeiffer Fish Hatchery, 1870 Indian Gap Road, at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The walk will be led by Rob Chadwick, board member of the Frankfort Audubon Society.

Participants will be looking for Wilson’s Snipe, as well as waterfowl, hawks and Bald Eagles. Make sure to bring binoculars, water and wear supportive shoes or boots.

