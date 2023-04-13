Bird.png

(Photo by Rob Chadwick)

Frankfort Audubon board member Rob will lead a bird walk beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Cove Spring Park Wetland. Participants will meet at the wetland parking lot on the west side of U.S. 127. 

Participants will be looking for returning warblers like the Yellow-throated Warbler and Louisiana Waterthrush and swallow and Red-winged Blackbird activity. The walk is free.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription