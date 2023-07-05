The Kentucky Blood Center's Frankfort location marked one year in operation Wednesday.

Located at 363 Versailles Road, across from the Brighton Park, the Frankfort Donor Center offers Frankfort residents a daily opportunity to save lives in Kentucky.

070322 Kentucky Blood Center

The Frankfort Donor Center is located at 363 Versailles Road, in Dollar Tree Manor adjacent to Brighton Park. (State Journal file photo)

