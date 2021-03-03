030521_KYRiverFlood_hb_web-13.jpg

Editor's note: This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. to confirm that the marina broke apart in the Kentucky River.

Four Frankfort bridges have been temporarily closed to motorists due to a loose marina floating in the Kentucky River.

The closures affect the Capital Avenue, West Clinton Street and Mero Street bridges. At 2:36 p.m. the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shutdown the East-West Connector bridge.

It is believed that the 200-foot marina originated in Herrington Lake, about an hour south of Frankfort. It is expected to pass through the capital city this afternoon. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Frankfort Police are in the area monitoring the situation.

Frankfort Police reported at 2:30 p.m. that the marina broke apart behind the Department of Library and Archives and was headed toward the East-West Connector bridge.

Crews with Frankfort Plant Board increased the tension on the electric lines that cross the Kentucky River near the Singing Bridge in an effort to raise the lines for the marina to fit through that area.

At 2:47 p.m. FPD cleared pedestrians from the bridges who were watching for the marina to flow through Frankfort. The marina passed the Capitol parking garage at 2:54 p.m.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

