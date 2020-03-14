Editor's note: This article was updated with more information about Easter at The Trace on March 14 at 8 p.m.
COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, is already having an economic strain on Frankfort businesses.
Over the last several days, Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged all Kentuckians to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people at all times.
Even though Franklin County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, this has led many people to work from home, churches to cancel services, local events to be postponed and schools to close.
On Saturday, Poppy’s Bakery announced on its Facebook page it would be closed on Sunday.
“Due to the cancellation of churches, which are our main traffic on Sundays, we will be closing tomorrow (Sunday, the 15th),” the post reads. “We will be back normal hours on Monday the 16th. Sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”
Poppy’s owner Katia Bucerzan told The State Journal on Saturday that the pandemic has led churches and banks to cancel their regular orders through the end of the month. That’s hundreds of dollars in profits lost.
“It’s starting to get scary,” she said.
Even Buffalo Trace Distillery, Bucerzan said, canceled its iced cookie order for its annual April 5 Easter at the Trace event.
Buffalo Trace spokeswoman Amy Preske confirmed Easter at the Trace's cancelation via email Saturday.
Bucerzan said she’s afraid she and her husband, John, will have to close the bakery more as the situation progresses and some of their regular customers quit coming for their daily doughnut or danish and coffee.
“Usually Saturdays are so busy and by 10 a.m. we are almost out of product, but today we had a lot of doughnuts left,” Bucerzan said.
Bucerzan has been in contact with her sisters in Germany and her mother in Romania and is worried about the virus and the impact it is going to have on her family at home and abroad. She even has a family member in Italy, which has been hit especially hard by the virus.
The entire country went on lockdown and mandatory quarantine for everyone to stop the spread of COVID-19 on March 9.
The virus "is really bad,” Bucerzan said.
Bucerzan is especially worried for her mother, who is now alone in Romania since the country shut its borders to slow the spread of the virus.
Now, the Bucerzans are trying to come up with a way to make ends meet and keep the bakery's doors open, which is difficult since the side of the building that includes a drive-through is undergoing renovations.
“I’m afraid we’ll have to close more … we’ll just have to take it one day at a time,” Bucerzan said, adding Poppy’s will continue to engage in extra, deep cleanings of the bakery as long as it’s open.
Anticipating a decline in business, other businesses across the county are getting creative in how they serve customers.
Completely Kentucky owner Ann Wingrove said her downtown Frankfort shop is offering curbside pickup and free delivery to customers living in Frankfort.
Customers who want to come inside the store to shop may pick up a pair of gloves and are encouraged to use hand sanitizer as they shop.
Wingrove also said she is having her staff clean door knobs, the card machine and more often.
Wingrove is concerned about her employees with compromised immune systems and the ones who are without child care since Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools are closed until at least April 13.
She said she is doing what she can to support those employees and is allowing some of them to work at times when the store isn’t at its busiest.
“We will adjust,” Wingrove said. “We will do whatever we can to help our customers and employees.”
Although Wingrove has lived through and operated Completely Kentucky through several economic crises such as recessions and war in the last 30 years, this one is uncharted territory.
“(COVID-19) will have a very serious economic impact ...,” Wingrove said. “(This economic crisis) is quite different. It’s everyone and every sector. It’s changing how we always do things … . It’s scary for everybody.”
During his Saturday press briefing, Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to order takeout food, because he planned to, and to support local businesses any way they can while still practicing social distancing.
