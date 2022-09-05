Poor Richard's Books and Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe are teaming up with national artists Ben Sollee and Mark Charles to host an outdoor concert and Book Drive to help rebuild the school libraries in Letcher County that were wiped out by the floods. The event will take place on Thursday from 7 pm to 9 pm at 235 W. Broadway, in downtown Frankfort.

Local business owners, Lizz Taylor and Mary Nishimuta, are coordinating with Letcher County schools to provide books and monetary support for Whitesburg Elementary School, Whitesburg Middle School and Martha Jane Potter Elementary School. The books and shelving in the schools' libraries were destroyed in the August floods.

