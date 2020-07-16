Ballot positions for the 2020 general election have been locked in for Frankfort candidates after Thursday's ballot drawing held by the county clerk's office. 

The drawing is left up to chance. 

For each race, County Clerk Jeff Hancock placed balls with numbers representing the ballot positions into a container, shook them and pulled numbers for each candidate in the order in which they registered their candidacy. 

The ballot positions are:

Mayoral race

1. Layne Wilkerson

2. Tommy Haynes

City commission race

1. Kelly May

2. Harry Carver

3. Eric Whisman

4. Katrisha Waldridge

5. Anna Marie Rosen

6. Leesa Unger

7. Diane Strong

8. Kyle Thompson

Each city voter can select up to four commission candidates.

After the drawing Hancock assured candidates and spectators that Franklin County voters will have “multiple options” for voting. He said he doesn’t know exactly what it will look like but said voting will be open in seven locations, including one for each Franklin County magisterial district.

"We led the state in turnout during the primary and we’ll lead the state in the general,” said Hancock. “We’re going to give everybody the most options that they’re going to find anywhere in the state.”

