Ballot positions for the 2020 general election have been locked in for Frankfort candidates after Thursday's ballot drawing held by the county clerk's office.
The drawing is left up to chance.
For each race, County Clerk Jeff Hancock placed balls with numbers representing the ballot positions into a container, shook them and pulled numbers for each candidate in the order in which they registered their candidacy.
The ballot positions are:
Mayoral race
1. Layne Wilkerson
2. Tommy Haynes
City commission race
1. Kelly May
2. Harry Carver
3. Eric Whisman
4. Katrisha Waldridge
5. Anna Marie Rosen
6. Leesa Unger
7. Diane Strong
8. Kyle Thompson
Each city voter can select up to four commission candidates.
After the drawing Hancock assured candidates and spectators that Franklin County voters will have “multiple options” for voting. He said he doesn’t know exactly what it will look like but said voting will be open in seven locations, including one for each Franklin County magisterial district.
"We led the state in turnout during the primary and we’ll lead the state in the general,” said Hancock. “We’re going to give everybody the most options that they’re going to find anywhere in the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.