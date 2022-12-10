Holiday cheer filled downtown Frankfort Saturday during the Frankfort Christmas Parade.

The parade was presented by Froggy Country, Passport Radio, Pop Radio and Commonwealth Credit Union (CCU).

121022_ChristmasParade_hb_web-10.jpg

Zion Bell, 7, rides on Chris Mays' shoulders during the lighting of the Christmas tree Saturday at the Capitol. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Frankfort Christmas Parade — Dec. 10, 2022

+29 
+29 
121022_ChristmasParade_hb_web-1.jpg
+29 
+29 
121022_ChristmasParade_hb_web-2.jpg
+29 
+29 
121022_ChristmasParade_hb_web-3.jpg
+29 
+29 
121022_ChristmasParade_hb_web-4.jpg
+29 
+29 
121022_ChristmasParade_hb_web-5.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription