It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s the Frankfort Christmas Parade.

Set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday, this year’s holiday parade theme is a superhero Christmas.

“We are celebrating the heroes in our community, like doctors, nurses, first responders and all other heroes in our lives,” explained Kendal Hahn, promotions director at CapCity Communications, which has sponsored the parade since 2017.

The parade route starts on High Street and runs up Capital Avenue to the Capitol where Gov. Andy Beshear will light the Christmas tree and give a few remarks.

So far more than 40 organizations have signed up to march in the parade. The groups will vie for three cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250, which will be donated to local non-profit organizations.

In 2020, the parade was in a drive-thru format at Commonwealth Credit Union on Louisville Road due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year there were at least 4,000 people that viewed the drive-thru parade, so we are expecting this year’s traditional parade to have an even bigger turnout,” Hahn added.

Social distancing is advised along the parade route, which will start on High Street.

The registration fee is $150 and participants must be registered by Friday. In case of inclement weather, the parade will be moved to Saturday, Dec. 11.

Lineup is first come, first served and will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday on Clinton Street behind the old state office building. Parade entries must check in on Holmes Street. No public vehicles will be admitted. Parking is available in the state office building parking lot at the corner of Holmes and Mero streets.

Participants must have the name of the organization clearly displayed and are permitted to hand out candy along the parade route. No entries may include Santa Claus — he will ride in the final car.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.frankfortparade.com, email frankfortparade@gmail.com or call 502-875-1130.

“After the year and a half we have all had with the pandemic, it will be important to get the community back to the traditional parade style to bring friends and family together to celebrate the heroes in our city and state,” Hahn said.

“It will be a night full of Christmas spirit for the entire capital city!”

