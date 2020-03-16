Last Wednesday, Buck Run Baptist Church had decided to cancel all church activities except Sunday morning services.
By Thursday, that had changed.
Buck Run’s Sunday service was streamed live, and the only people in the sanctuary were two pastors, a band and the technical crew.
“We’re trying to stay very fluid and flexible,” said Scott Riessen, Buck Run’s executive pastor.
Buck Run is one of many area churches changing the way they operate because of coronavirus concerns.
The Catholic Diocese of Lexington said in a release Monday that all public masses will be suspended until further notice. That includes Frankfort's Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church.
“Our biggest concern is that this is going to last longer than a week or two,” Buck Run's Riessen said. “In the beginning we thought one week, two weeks, we can work with that, but now it will probably be longer.”
Buck Run has canceled all activities at the church through the end of the month, but services and information will be available on the church’s different media platforms, including its smartphone app.
Gov. Andy Beshear urged churches to cancel in-person worship services during a press conference on March 11.
Capital City Christian Church streamed its Sunday morning service and also worshipped at the church.
“Our numbers were drastically down, and we anticipated that,” said Jon Sutphin, executive minister.
“We’ve canceled Wednesday night service, and our leadership group will meet midway through the week to decide on Sunday.”
Other activities are ongoing at the church.
“Our office is open, our staff is here,” Sutphin said. “Our building is open for walkers and other groups that meet here.
“They meet the criteria the CDC has about limiting to groups of 50.”
South Frankfort Presbyterian Church livestreamed its Sunday morning service.
“One person commented it would be sad to see an empty sanctuary, so we did a Facebook Live stream from my study,” the Rev. Marian Taylor, pastor, said. “It went very well, especially for the first time. I think we reached more people than we typically do on a Sunday morning.
“We had very positive feedback. If you didn’t have a Facebook account, you could see it on YouTube. The church has a YouTube channel, and you could see it after the fact.”
The church service included children’s time, and parents were told that would be part of Sunday’s service.
“I told the children they could move closer to the screen like they get closer during children’s time at church,” Taylor said. “One parent took a picture of their child sitting close to the screen.
“We talked about rocking chairs, and the story of when Jesus slept on the boat during a storm and the disciples were worried and woke him from his nap. One child went and got his rocking chair to listen to the story. It was very dear.
“I think at that age, whether a person is on screen or in person is irrelevant.”
South Frankfort Presbyterian had elders and deacons at the church Sunday making takeout lunches for people who needed them, and 23 people took the offer.
Small groups have canceled their activities, such as Monday’s bridge and knitting groups.
Taylor said the Board of Elders would meet later this week to decide what the church will do going forward. She said she’ll have an abbreviated agenda and Zoom technology will be used to limit the number of people meeting in person.
At Buck Run, the leadership is reaching out to different groups.
“With smaller churches, we’ve asked how we can help,” Rieesen said. “We have a lot of technical ability with our new building, and we have a large group of technical volunteers that could record sermons.
“We have a lot of elderly people, and we’ve set up a system for calling them, telling them to stay home. If they need groceries, someone will get their groceries and drop them off at their door, or pick up prescriptions.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to serve.”
