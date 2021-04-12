After a robust discussion Monday, the Frankfort City Commission unanimously approved a development agreement between the city and the owner and proposed developer of the mostly vacant 12 acres of former Capital Plaza land now known as Parcels B and C.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson emphasized that the development agreement is merely a step in the process for the city — along with developers CRM Companies and New Frankfort Development, which owns Parcels B and C.
Specific Tax Increment Financing (TIF) contributions will not be laid out or sought until the city, county and developer later agree on a Local Participation Agreement.
Wilkerson, along with Commissioner Kyle Thompson, also stressed that any potential agreement between the parties would go back to square one if the city does not receive a $5.5 million federal grant to build a transit center along with a state-mandated parking garage.
“If we don’t get the grant, we don’t do this,” Wilkerson said. “That’s the bottom line, and I think that’s very important for people to understand.”
Commissioner Kelly May pointed to language in the agreement that states that the developer will invest approximately $50 million in the downtown property. He said that given that, he thinks the city’s contribution is a “fair investment” for taxpayers.
City Attorney Laura Ross said that while there is no dollar requirement for CRM's or New Frankfort’s investment built into a contract, the general “project vision” is something they have committed to.
“I think it would be really hard for them to come down to an exact dollar amount, but what does tie them in is they are bound to comply with the project vision, which is roughly a $50 million project,” Ross said.
In buying the property from the state for $1,000, New Frankfort Development, owned by Hazard businessman Marty Johnson, agreed to develop the property with mixed-use commercial and residential buildings in accordance with the city's Downtown Master Plan.
In response to questions by Thompson about the developer potentially not making any commitment prior, Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley stressed that the planned extension of Washington Street will give the developer more skin in the game to then be encouraged to go forward with apartments, retail and office space and a potential acquisition of the Capital Plaza Hotel. The developer would pay for the Washington Street extension, then give it to the city for use as a public street.
“Once he invests the money to do that, he is then incentivized to go forward,” Cockley said. “They will have already conveyed property to the city. Once we get to the point where we finish that parking garage, they will have already started some of their activity. There will be incentive for them to continue the project and finish the private elements so they can make money and then generate that marginal tax revenue.”
Thompson also expressed concern about the project potentially not receiving significant state TIF contributions.
Ross said that the first priority for any TIF funds would be for the city to be reimbursed for its estimated $3 million contribution toward the garage and transit center.
The prioritization of TIF funds as laid out in the development agreement is: obligation of bonds for the garage and transit center development, “other public infrastructure costs for the garage and transit center,” reimbursements to developer for Washington Street extension and “other eligible capital costs within the development area.”
The city’s obligation to build the parking garage is contingent on approval of the transit grant and the receipt of a one-year extension from the state of the time required to have the parking garage constructed. The current deadline for completion of the garage is April 2022.
Public infrastructure expenses that would be eligible for TIF reimbursements, per the development agreement, are:
300-space parking structure/transit center: $8.5 million ($5.5 million would be covered by the federal grant)
Washington Street extension: $1.5 million
“Site Prep/Public Space”: $3.125 million
Demolition: $500,000
In response to questions from the commission regarding what kind of TIFs might be activated for the city or the developer, Wilkerson noted that the development agreement does not specify or bind any entity with to a TIF.
“The development agreement comes first,” Wilkerson said. “That’s what we’re talking about now. Then we can have a discussion on different types of TIFs, which would come later … . We’re not binding ourselves to anything right now.”
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge and other members of the commission suggested that a joint meeting between the city and county boards regarding the local participation agreement might be a good idea for the sake of transparency.
Next steps include getting all parties to agree to participate in the TIF District, adopting a city and county ordinance, then submitting a TIF application to the state Economic Development Cabinet.
Other business
A lengthy discussion regarding a city ordinance that currently disallows the keeping of chickens within the city limits kicked off the commission’s meeting, led by a spate of citizen comments in support of changing the law to allow backyard chickens.
The nearby larger cities of Lexington and Louisville currently allow residents to own chickens. In Franklin County, the keeping of chickens is currently allowed with some caveats.
Several residents wrote that chickens would allow families to become more self-sustaining.
“Having the ability to own a few chickens would help in multiple ways,” Frankfort citizen Delvin Azofeifa wrote. “They eat ticks, which carry Lyme disease. I can also use their feathers, egg shells and waste for compost, which helps to reduce my carbon footprint. Once initial costs are secured, the cost of eggs over time would go down significantly. People who are more self-sustaining are less likely to be dependent on corporations.”
Frankfort citizen Lynn Cruz proposed an ordinance not dissimilar to Lexington's and Louisville's, allowing hens but not roosters within the city limits.
Wilkerson and all commissioners except Thompson expressed mild to strong support for allowing chickens.
Commissioner Leesa Unger said that in her campaign and during her time as an elected official, she has heard about this issue as much as any other. Commissioner Kelly May expressed support for the measure.
“I see no reason why we can’t do this,” May said. “I think this is something that we can figure out as a board and allow our citizens to do."
Wilkerson ended a lengthy discussion by directing staff to further research the matter before presenting any potential new ordinance.
The commission approved the mayor’s submittal of letters to U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., in favor of federal government assistance through the “Community Project Funding” program for three major projects: the redevelopment of Blanton’s Landing, the rehabilitation of the Broadway Bridge to allow for pedestrian access and the possible implementation of gunshot detection technology for “high crime areas” and downtown.
Barr’s potential support is limited, however.
According to the National League of Cities, Barr will only be able to rank and submit 10 such requests to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. Barr’s 6th Congressional District includes much of Central Kentucky and parts of Eastern Kentucky; other cities in the region include the much-larger city of Lexington as well as the similarly sized cities of Georgetown and Richmond.
“Your Member of Congress will get to rank and submit only ten Community Project Funding requests across all Subcommittee areas and only a handful may actually be funded,” Brittany Kohler, a legislative director at the National League of Cities, said. “Each Member of Congress is responsible for identifying their office’s own preliminary process and submission timelines, and many of your Members of Congress will have deadlines coming up in late March and early April.”
City Grants Rebecca Hall said not to expect a decision from the federal government regarding the potentially earmarked projects until October through January.
Also on the table for discussion was a request for funds from the local division of the Salvation Army.
City Manager Tom Russell said he couldn’t recall a time when the city had directly given the Salvation Army any funds. He recommended that the city give the organization $15,000 for its food pantry.
“My take on this is that I think the Franklin County Fiscal Court gave them $15,000 …, so I would suggest that we match the county’s donation to the Salvation Army to help them replenish what they provide for the ACCESS (men's) shelter,” Russell said.
The commission unanimously approved the gift of $15,000.
Following up on the commission’s earlier 3-2 decision to move City Manager Tom Russell, who is also Frankfort-Franklin County’s Emergency Management director, from interim to full-time, it considered on Monday official approval of a contract and order to make that decision official.
Waldridge, who has criticized the expense incurred by the city for moving Russell to full time for a temporary period as the city continues its search for a new permanent top administrator, spoke out against the expense.
“I feel like we’re catering to an employee here … . We need to take that into consideration as the dollar sign continues to go up with a bad decision that we’ve made.”
The motion to approve and adopt Russell’s contract and the city order were approved 3-2, with Waldridge and Thompson opposed.
At Waldridge’s request, the commission discussed a potential move back to in-person meetings after a year of meeting virtually due to COVID-19. No vote on an action was taken after discussion.
At the close of the meeting, the commission went into closed session to discuss three different issues: an employee’s request for a hearing, possible litigation against the city and the discussion of the recent hack into city servers.
