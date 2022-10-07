Five of the six people running for Frankfort Board of Commissioners took to the stage in the Frankfort High School auditorium on Thursday night during the candidates forum hosted by Focus On Race Relations (FORR).
The three incumbent candidates include Katrisha Waldridge, Kelly May and Leesa Unger.
Also running are former city commissioner Kyle Thompson, former Frankfort Plant Board Treasurer Dawn Hale and J.C. Karsner. Karsner was not present.
In a discussion that lasted more than an hour, moderator and FORR Vice President Kristie Powe asked the candidates a series of questions regarding how they plan to make Frankfort a more viable and inclusive place to live and work.
In her first question Powe asked the panel what they planned to do about the lack of affordable and accessible grocery stores in the South Frankfort area.
Unger noted that addressing the food desert problem is something the current city commission is working on.
"We have had staff working on this," Unger began. "I think that the potential in downtown for trying to get something in the parcels is there. It is just communicating with the developers and what we need. There has been a little bit of communication on potentially getting some sort of a grocery truck. I am looking at what other communities have done to get a temporary grocery stop in locations. We just need to learn from other communities and get that done."
Both May and Waldridge also noted that studies were currently being done and that the city has been in contact with major grocery chains but they are not interested in opening locations in that area, but both made commitments to continue working towards finding a solution.
"We are looking at some of those larger companies that are now serving smaller areas," Waldridge noted. "I have had those conversations with Penny [Peavler] I have had those conversations with store owners in the surrounding areas, but what it really comes down to is demographics on their stats. They have a formula and if the numbers to fit their formula for where their store should land, they will go other places."
Thompson noted some ideas that have been broached by city staff include utilizing some of the open space downtown to build a co-op restaurant and retail booth area similar to a farmers market, except it would be indoors.
He also floated the idea of helping grocers expand their services.
"We have to look to the idea of working with the groups we already have," Thompson stated. "Whether it is Kroger, whether its any other agency and being able to utilize their delivery services for the downtown area as well and figure out a means of doing so."
Another area Powe asked about was if there was a need for a diversity and inclusion officer in the city government.
"We were pleased to see the city had a job posted for a diversity and inclusion officer in August of this year," Powe began. "Since that time the posting has been removed and no further discussion has taken place regarding that position."
All five candidates stated that there is a need to further diversity in and out of city government, but several noted that city's budget issues make hiring for any position more difficult.
Hale said that while they might not be able to hire someone for that position, diversity needs to continue being a priority for the entire city.
"It is not something that just City Hall needs to do, we all need to do it as a community," Hale mentioned. "If we are all involved in trying to be more diverse and making people of different races, nationalities, etc., welcome then I think the natural follow to that is they will want to work here, they will want to live here."
May said that diversity continues to be a key objective of the current commission.
"When this board of commission came on, we started our strategic plan," he remarked. "We had four priorities, 21 strategies, 85 actions. One of those actions items is to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion professional to do an audit. It is crucial to know where we stand. We have items that we want to fix. Are we fixing just what we are hearing from opinions? Or are we fixing what we can actually see on paper as a way to move forward?"
The entire forum will air on Cable 10 in the coming weeks and it will also be available on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
