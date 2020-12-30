Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.