The current Frankfort City Commission’s work ostensibly came to an end on Wednesday with its final meeting of the year.
Business went quickly, as the commission voted unanimously to hire Vicki Birenberg in the newly created role of historic preservation officer. Advocated by outgoing Commissioner Eric Whisman, who works in historic preservation, the position was once the source of controversy in the city’s business and development community.
Since it was first proposed, though, the position’s powers have been somewhat diminished. Since then, the position's pay has also been reduced and overall oversight powers relative to the city’s planning department have been dialed back.
A similar action took place when the city earlier this month approved the creation of an Ad Hoc Heritage Commission despite an earlier outcry from developers, board chairs and citizens that the originally proposed Heritage Commission idea was not properly vetted by the public.
Birenberg currently works as the Certified Local Government Program and planning coordinator for the Kentucky Heritage Council.
Interim City Manager Tommy Russell said that Birenberg would start sometime in January.
The board also approved appointments by outgoing Frankfort Mayor Bill May to the Architectural Review Board (ARB), the city’s Human Rights Commission and the Forestry Board.
Kevin Breeck, owner of local construction and remodeling company KB Construction, was appointed to the ARB.
Katie Mueller, Jason Apollo Hart and Singer Buchanan, Jr. were all appointed to the Frankfort Human Rights Commission.
Waldridge said that Breeck’s appointment would create “conflicts of interest” between Breeck and “commissioners who were not reelected,” which could only apply to Whisman, with whom Waldridge has tangled frequently in recent months.
Breeck currently serves as vice president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organization that has several people involved in local politics on its board. Whisman is a director-at-large; Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson’s wife, Natalie, is president; and Frankfort Plant Board Director Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell is secretary.
Waldridge also spoke out against the appointment of Mueller.
All of the mayor’s appointments were wrapped together in one vote, with the commission voting 4-1 in approval, Waldridge being the lone “no” vote.
The commission ended by going into closed session to consider an employee’s request for a hearing.
Once out of closed session, the board voted swiftly to adjourn. May, who is leaving a 29-year tenure in city politics after not running for reelection, commended the commission for its work.
“I want to thank this commission for being one of the most productive commissions we’ve had in years,” May said. “The number of projects that have been passed is certainly commendable and I thank you all very much for your service.”
The new commission will consist of Wilkerson at the helm and Waldridge as the only returning member. New commissioners include Leesa Unger, Kelly May, and Kyle Thompson. The new commission has already been sworn in and will begin their term at midnight when the New Year begins.
