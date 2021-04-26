The city took a significant step forward in its march toward a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district to reimburse public infrastructure expenses for downtown’s Parcels B and C development.
The Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 Monday to commit 50% of future marginal tax revenues — including property and occupational taxes — created by the development over a period of 20 years.
The motion was Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s. Mayor Layne Wilkerson indicated that he’d be comfortable with committing anywhere from 50% to 75% of the marginal funds, and he and Thompson expressed a desire to pay back the bonds that the city plans to take out in order to build a parking garage and transit center on the land, which formerly housed the Frankfort Convention Center.
Commissioner Kelly May was the lone no vote on the 50% commitment; he also made a motion to commit 75%, which failed without a second.
Extra TIF revenue would go toward the developers’ extension of Washington Street and then other eligible public infrastructure costs. Thompson said he’d prefer the funds not “subsidize” the developers, who purchased the property from the state and committed to develop it with mixed-use residential and commercial buildings in accordance with the downtown master plan.
“I don’t think our goal should be to make this a moneymaker that could somehow help to subsidize third parties,” Thompson said. “I think we should pick this number as one that will safely be able to pay for our bonding project on the garage. That’s our sweet spot that we need to land on.”
May, along with Finance Director Alicia Boyd and City Manager Tom Russell, expressed a desire to make the commitment higher in order to ensure that TIF funds could cover the cost of the garage bonds; if the city receives a $5.5 million federal transit grant, the remaining cost for the garage and transit center will be roughly $3 million, which the city plans to cover by issuing bonds.
The city and New Frankfort Development LLC, the property's owner, will have say over when they would like to "activate" receipt of TIF funds.
With the potential of asking for state participation through the contribution of either ad valorem real property taxes or sales taxes through a mixed-use TIF, Wilkerson indicated that the city "feels good" about the state's potential commitment of funds.
Per City Attorney Laura Ross, the city will now ask a certain participation percentage of the Franklin County Fiscal Court. It is unclear when that request will take place and in what forum.
Wilkerson has emphasized previously that the city will go back to the drawing board on the entire project if it does not receive a federal transit grant, which city staff anticipates receiving.
Broadway Bridge
The commission also discussed the future of the Broadway Bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) gave the city a deadline of April 30 to decide whether it would like to take ownership of it, but the city earlier this year found out that it could not get insurance for the bridge.
After some discussion about the matter, the commission decided not to take any action regarding the bridge’s future.
Waldridge expressed frustration over the city potentially “wasting” money on the bridge.
Others said that the city should use all the time it was allotted to look at ways they might be able to save it, or at least ensure that a crossable bridge exists there at some point in the future. The current bridge was closed to traffic nearly 30 years ago.
“I think we have to explore all possibilities for a 130-year old bridge before we just say ‘forget it,’” Wilkerson said. "I think that’s what we owe Frankfort.”
Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler gave the commission a rundown of what she, along with city engineer Chuck Knowles and Russell, looked into for potentially saving the bridge.
She said repair of the bridge’s piers, which are owned by the state, is estimated to cost around $2.3 million. Total rehabilitation cost has been estimated to cost $4 million or more.
“We are coming to the end of the process and we did investigate it,” Peavler said. “The condition of the piers is unfortunate.”
Russell and Wilkerson expressed optimism about the state likely not tearing the bridge down posthaste. Wilkerson pointed out that the city has most of the week to still investigate the matter, while Russell guessed that the state wouldn’t move on demolition until the fall or winter.
“It’s probably six or eight months away, and who knows what kind of dollar bills will fall from the sky between now and then,” Russell said.
