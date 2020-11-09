The City of Frankfort appears likely to move forward with creating the position of historic preservation officer.
Initially forwarded by Commissioner Eric Whisman, along with the proposed creation of a Heritage Commission and changes to the city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB), the position would entail working with several city departments to implement city historic preservation efforts.
In justifying the need for the position at commission meeting Monday night, Whisman cited recent hot-button issues — such as downtown murals, multi-use trails on Fort Hill and the abandoned Broadway Bridge — that might have benefitted from having a historic preservationist on staff.
“The last two years has very much laid bare the need for this position,” Whisman said. “… This position is far-reaching and vastly needed.”
The previous draft ordinance when the position was first under consideration had a much higher pay grade than the most recent one submitted to The State Journal Monday morning.
Earlier, the position was slated to be director-level and have a midpoint pay of $115,830. Now, the position would technically report to the city manager or planning director and has a proposed midpoint pay of $51,597.
Four of five commission members expressed strong support for adding the position.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said that she might be supportive of the position but expressed frustration that her previous proposal for a diversity and inclusion officer was not considered versus the preservation officer.
Discussion of that position was on a previous agenda but was passed over. It has not resurfaced on either of the ensuing agendas, which the mayor has control over.
“I’m not saying it (historic preservation officer) is something that we don’t need,” Waldridge said. “I’ve brought up diversity before, and I just want to make sure we’re vetting what we need to vet and making sure that we dot and cross all of our t’s and i’s.”
Waldridge characterized some of the proposal as tacking on addressing African-American issues “to make it look like we’re doing something for the African-American community at the very tail end.”
“We’re not moving forward with a diversity officer,” Waldridge said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to with the next city commission. It bothers me and irks me that sometimes that’s tacked on to make it seem a little sweeter.”
Mayor Bill May disagreed with Waldridge, saying that he does care about diversity and that African-American history should be a priority of the new position. He and other commissioners mentioned the need to continue to preserve Green Hill Cemetery, an African-American cemetery on the east end of town.
“I do take exception to some of those remarks, especially with the career I’ve had with leadership in the African-American community and the whole community in terms of heritage,” May said.
Waldridge also hinted that Whisman, who is a professional historic preservationist, may eye the position that he has fought to create. She cited a statute that limits city officials from being employed by the city upon their leaving office. Whisman did not win his recent bid for reelection.
"I have no intent of applying for this position," Whisman said. "… I’m dedicated to finding someone very, very qualified, and I’m aware of some people interested across the state."
Tippett, in allaying concerns that the position would be a hindrance to development, insisted that the position ought to be “even-handed.” Ideally, the officer would be able to distinguish between projects that need to be regulated with historic considerations and those that don’t.
“We don’t want to give this thing short shrift,” Tippett said. “We need someone with expertise. What I envision is in concert with everyone and the overall message of the board, that person would be even-handed.”
Tippett also highlighted a previous State Journal poll, whose results indicate that a majority of those who participated are in favor of the historic preservation officer as well as the proposed Heritage Commission.
Multiple preservationist groups had posted the unscientific poll on their Facebook pages asking for support.
In addressing past complaints from community leaders and real estate developers, May highlighted the need to promote “heritage tourism.”
“I appreciate citizen input on issues, but if we are going to be leaders we need to make decisions based on our experience,” May said. “Heritage tourism is important for historic buildings and architecture that people like to come and see. If we lose that, we become Anytown, USA. We don’t want to just be a stop on the interstate.”
The commission ended its discussion of the position by directing city staff to provide materials for a first reading of the position at its next meeting.
The city also received two letters of support from citizens regarding the position.
One came from John Carlton, who has been involved in preservation efforts on Fort Hill, and the other was sent by Nicole Konkol, a current member of the ARB.
“Just as history has not always been kind to the City, the City has not always been kind to history,” John Carlton wrote. “In the last seventy years, more than half of the blocks in downtown Frankfort have been demolished, and other historic buildings within other blocks have been demolished as well — often with little regard to possibilities available to preserve and/or adaptively reuse them, permanently destroying parts of our collective community and cultural history in the process.”
Carlton also brought up the recent controversial decision by the Franklin County Fiscal Court to vote against rezoning land where a historic farm sat.
“I strongly support the hiring of a staff preservationist and am asking this board to please support this position too," Konkol wrote. "Many recurring and on-going concerns before the city need to be addressed by a qualified professional preservationist on staff with the authority to decide when their input is necessary.”
Other business
The city moved forward on hiring an arborist, unanimously voting to add a current employee to the post.
Commissioners also tossed around ideas to support local businesses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on the economy.
Whisman had proposed eliminating certain business fees while Waldridge revived an idea she previously had to create a book of coupons for citizens to redeem at local businesses. After some discussion, the commission directed city staff to further develop a slate of possible avenues for the commission to support businesses.
Tippett presented a proposal to document and assess historical and cultural landscapes on Fort Hill. Previously, multiuse trails on Fort Hill were a source of controversy because of alleged disruption of the historic site.
“We can have the best of all possible worlds here,” Tippett said.
The proposal was approved unanimously by the commission.
Whisman strongly supported the measure.
“The need for future investigation to full-inform our actions has been obvious,” Whisman said. “If we’d had this information a year and a half ago, we would have had a path forward that would have been less destructive.”
The commission also unanimously approved the awarding of a contract to local company Colston Paving for paving the proposed Thorobred Trail, which will connect Kentucky State University’s campus to downtown Frankfort.
