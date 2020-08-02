City of Frankfort logo

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Frankfort City Hall offices will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Those needing to do business with City Hall may still do so through email and phone. City staff members are working full time and are available to assist residents during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

To contact a city staff member or department, call 502-875-8500.

"We love seeing our Frankfort residents in person, however, this pandemic requires us to remain physically distant and to use available technologies to conduct routine business," Frankfort Mayor Bill May said. "We are still here to support each and every one of you, albeit virtually."

Department information and employee emails may be found at frankfort.ky.gov. Information pertaining to the status of other constitutional offices and services may also be found online.

