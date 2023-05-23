Less than 24 hours after the city commission met, City Manager Laura Hagg submitted her letter of resignation to elected leaders.
“When I took this position, I was committed to my hometown and wanted to stay to see through this Commission’s vision for growth and pandemic recovery. At this juncture, however, this is untenable when there is a lack of respect for the City Manager form of government," Hagg stated in a brief email.
She also noted the importance of respecting the city manager and city staff and specifically pointing to the large number of city managers that have filled her chair over the past decade-plus.
“I would encourage the Board of Commissioners to take a hard look as to why this community has now had 12 city managers in 17 years. The BoC must want to work with our form of government, with the BoC establishing the policy and allowing the City Manager to carry out that vision, without directing the work of city directors and staff," she wrote.
"It is critical to respect the position of City Manager and staff, abide by boundaries, and work and communicate with me and the team professionally and with civility."
In a statement to The State Journal, Mayor Layne Wilkerson said he and the staff value working with Hagg.
"I greatly appreciate Laura Hagg's service to the city and the level of professionalism she brought to the job at a pivotal time in Frankfort's history," he said. "We wish Laura well and look forward to her continued engagement in the Frankfort community.
"I look forward to continuing to work with the Board of Commissioners to accomplish the City's priorities," Wilkerson added.
Hagg began her 22-month tenure in mid-July 2021 when the city commission unanimously approved her $140,000 contract, which also included a $300 per month automobile allowance and up to $12,500 for moving expenses.
A Frankfort native and governance specialist with nearly 30 years of experience, Hagg previously worked in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities as a senior governance adviser, where she worked across 16 cities in the nation to “advance local democracy and economic development” in the area, largely through providing strategic guidance to community leaders.
The city commission voted 4-1 to hire Hagg with Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge casting the lone "no" vote and saying that the process lacked transparency and that the decision to offer the position to Hagg had already been made.
"It has shown disrespect to other candidates by wasting their time with interviews, and also wasting city funds with travel expenses for bringing in people they never intended to hire," she said during the June 15, 2021 meeting.
Waldridge later said that she looked forward to working with Hagg and "moving Frankfort in the right direction."
Originally, the commission previously voted unanimously to offer the role of city manager to Thomas Hutka, a veteran municipal administrator from Broward County, Florida, at an annual salary of $150,000. It later withdrew that offer after Hutka didn't accept it.
Hagg replaced Tommy Russell, who also served as Frankfort-Franklin County's emergency management director. He had been in the post since mid-August 2020 when the city commission voted 3-2 to fire former City Manager Keith Parker without cause. Former Mayor Bill May and prior commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman voted in favor of his firing. Former Commissioner Scott Tippett and Waldridge opposed the firing.
At the time of his dismissal, Parker was given a severance package, which included a total payment of $70,000 with benefits over a six-month period. In January 2022, the city reached a settlement agreement with Parker through a one-time payment of $40,000.
The State Journal reached out to Hagg, but she had no additional comment at this time. However, she did praise city staff in her resignation letter.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the City’s talented staff and to work for this community to help bring about transformative change."
