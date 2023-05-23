Less than 24 hours after the city commission met, City Manager Laura Hagg submitted her letter of resignation to elected leaders.

“When I took this position, I was committed to my hometown and wanted to stay to see through this Commission’s vision for growth and pandemic recovery. At this juncture, however, this is untenable when there is a lack of respect for the City Manager form of government," Hagg stated in a brief email.

101522_KSUHomecoming_hb_web-5.jpg

Laura Hagg walks across the Capital Avenue Bridge before the start of the Kentucky State University Homecoming Parade in this 2022 State Journal file photo.
Download PDF Laura Hagg resignation letter

