Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker believes his job is in jeopardy.
The agenda for Monday night's city commission meeting includes a "personnel discussion which might lead to the discipline or dismissal of an employee."
Rate the performance of Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker.
Asked Sunday about the agenda item, Parker said he was told by an unnamed city commissioner that "the mayor had three votes to fire the city manager."
Parker said he contacted Mayor Bill May by email and phone after being "surprised" by the agenda item, but the mayor did not respond.
The mayor did not respond to a call placed Sunday night regarding Parker's status.
Upon learning of Parker's comment to the State-Journal, City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said that she thinks something "underhanded" is taking place.
"Basically, it’s the final straw for me," Waldridge said. "I think (the mayor) is digging a hole for the new commission and mayor. He’s making our financial hole even deeper. I shame any commissioner that is assisting the mayor to dig this hole."
Waldridge said she has reached out to the mayor several times since the agenda for Monday's meeting was released on Friday, but has received no response.
"I guess we will see," Parker said of Monday night's discussion, which is set to occur in closed session.
A vote to fire Parker would have to occur in open session, according to Kentucky's open meetings law.
Parker was hired as city manager in February 2019 after serving several months as interim co-city manager. Previously, he led the city's Public Works Department.
This story will be developed as we learn more.
