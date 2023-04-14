City nature challenge.png

Frankfort Audubon is teaming up with Woods and Water Land Trust for a city wide nature challenge of all living things. 

There will be a kids walk 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at River View Park that will cover birds and trees. There will be a bird walk 9 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at West Sixth Farm.

