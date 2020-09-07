GENERAL DAVIS SHOOTS GENERAL NELSON AT THE GALT HOUSE.jpg

This image depicts Gen. Jefferson C. Davis, shoointng Gen. William "Bull" Nelson at the Galt House on Sept. 29, 1862, just days before the Battle of Perryville. (Image provided)

The Frankfort Civil War Roundtable will host a Zoom meeting at  7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

Register for the meeting on the Paul Sawyier Public Library's website, pspl.org

The speaker will be Dr. Marshall Myers, Eastern Kentucky University who will talk about Gen. Jefferson C. Davis, a Union Corps Commander, who shot and killed Gen. William "Bull" Nelson at the Galt House on Sept. 29, 1862, just days before the Battle of Perryville.

Gen. Davis was never tried for the killing and went on to have a successful military career during and after the Civil War.

