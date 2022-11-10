Catfish Alley in downtown Frankfort has added some whimsy to its vibe officials from the city and Franklin County cut the ribbon on the art project entitled, "Give me Shelter: Frankfort's Umbrella Alley"

DSC_9365.jpg

Theresa Barton, center and Lee Ann Snelling, right cut the ribbon with assistance of Sunshine Center Director Kelly Dycus and others as they debut the Give Me Shelter art installation in downtown Frankfort. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Now whenever a pedestrian walking down Broadway Street passes by the narrow road that sits between The Cooperage Bar and The Foundry, it will be almost impossible to not stop and admire the more than 30 multicolored umbrellas magically suspended in the air.

