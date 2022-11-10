Theresa Barton, center and Lee Ann Snelling, right cut the ribbon with assistance of Sunshine Center Director Kelly Dycus and others as they debut the Give Me Shelter art installation in downtown Frankfort. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Catfish Alley in downtown Frankfort has added some whimsy to its vibe officials from the city and Franklin County cut the ribbon on the art project entitled, "Give me Shelter: Frankfort's Umbrella Alley"
Now whenever a pedestrian walking down Broadway Street passes by the narrow road that sits between The Cooperage Bar and The Foundry, it will be almost impossible to not stop and admire the more than 30 multicolored umbrellas magically suspended in the air.
The umbrella project was first concocted by friends and Frankfort natives Theresa Barton and Lee Ann Snelling during the pandemic.
Just before proceedings got underway, Barton told The State Journal that she is excited about the unveiling of the art pice.
"This is a fun day to do something that is enlightening and a little bit happy for the community, and I am looking forward to people enjoying it over time." Barton said.
Snelling told the assembled crowd before the ribbon cutting that the umbrellas stemmed from a conversation they had regarding Frankfort. The spoke about their lives in the city, both present and future.
"We talked about where Frankfort is and what we would like to see," Snelling said of the chat. "We wanted to do something that would make a difference. We wanted to do something that would make people smile. We wanted do something that would help our neighbors, something that was meaningful. And the umbrella project was born."
In early 2022, Snelling and Barton reached out to the city and county for assistance in getting their project off the ground. After lengthy discussions with both entities as well as the Franklin County Community Fund, it was decided that the installation would act as a fundraiser for the Frankfort CARES Coalition. The donations are signified as the individual umbrellas.
Fittingly the CARES Coalition is an umbrella organization that benefits local agencies that work to help the homeless, thus lending to the name Give Me Shelter. The coalition includes Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, Simon House, Sunshine Center, Senior Activity Center, Homeless Housing Coalition of KY, Franklin County ASAP, Franklin County Health Department, and Franklin County Schools Family Youth Resource Center.
Since its inception Give Me Shelter has raised $20,000 in just a few short months. Barton told the crowd after announcing the total, that the project is not over and donations are still being accepted.
"This is not the end," Barton said. "You can still give, you can still contribute."
