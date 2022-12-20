Crumbaugh Properties, the Frankfort based commercial real estate developer that was accused of embezzling millions of dollars in a lawsuit between the Kentucky Public Pension Authority and a fired chief financial officer, released a statement denying any wrongdoing in the matter. 

On Friday afternoon an attorney representing Steve Herbert, the former CFO for the KPPA, filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court claiming that he was terminated from his position last June for calling attention to the embezzlement of retirement funds.

