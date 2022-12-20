Crumbaugh Properties, the Frankfort based commercial real estate developer that was accused of embezzling millions of dollars in a lawsuit between the Kentucky Public Pension Authority and a fired chief financial officer, released a statement denying any wrongdoing in the matter.
On Friday afternoon an attorney representing Steve Herbert, the former CFO for the KPPA, filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court claiming that he was terminated from his position last June for calling attention to the embezzlement of retirement funds.
Herbert claims in the lawsuit that when he made inquiries as to why the investment portfolio for Perimeter Park West, the name for offices used by the KPPA, was missing more than $10 million, he was told by KPPA legal counsel that Crumbaugh had stolen the funds.
At that time Crumbaugh was the property manager for the facility. The lawsuit alleges that Crumbaugh had full access to write checks from Perimeter Park West's bank account.
The filed lawsuit reads:
"In early 2022, Plaintiff discovered the PPW financial statements reported an 'Accumulated Deficit,' which, when combined with other accounting irregularities, caused the need for a balancing entry (e.g. plug) of over $10 million. This appears to be directly linked to the theft perpetrated by Crumbaugh Properties."
Herbert notes that when he broached the idea of bringing legal action against the property manager, Victoria Hale, the KPPA's attorney, vetoed the move. She told Herber that Crumbaugh had too many connections within the Franklin County Court system.
The State Journal reached out to the company for comment on the matter. Crumbaugh's attorney, Jason Nemes responded via email with the following statement.
"Crumbaugh Properties strongly denies the baseless allegations of criminal and fraudulent conduct alleged by Thomas Clay and Steve Herbert in the lawsuit filed against Kentucky Public Pension Authority in Franklin Circuit Court and looks forward to defending its name and longstanding reputation.
"Contrary to these defamatory allegations, Crumbaugh Properties never took any action that wasn’t authorized and approved by KRS and KPPA. And Crumbaugh Properties’ actions were later reviewed by an independent, external annual audit of all accounts. Crumbaugh Properties had no access to KRS/KPPA trust accounts and could not have accessed state retirement funds, making it impossible for it to have misappropriated any trust account funds for its own benefit.
"Crumbaugh Properties will pursue all legal avenues to clear its name and recover damages for loss of business and defamation from the blatantly false, libelous, and slanderous statements affecting its business and reputation."
The real estate company was founded by William O. Crumbaugh in 1978 as an independent construction and development firm. In the years since it has branched out into separate realms including real estate, heating and cooling, and home construction.
