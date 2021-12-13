With the holidays less than two weeks away and hundreds of families devastated by tornadoes that occurred last weekend, the capital city community is stepping up to bring back Christmas spirit at a time when it's most needed.
Officially named the Capital City Cares Gift Drive, local community leaders, faith-based organizations and businesses, including Franklin County Schools, Franklin Independent Schools and the Frankfort City Fire Department, have organized to collect and deliver wrapped presents to children between the ages of 0 and 17 in western Kentucky.
Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge said although the drive is a mere drop in a bucket of western Kentuckians’ needs, it is an outreach to help rekindle their hope and spread cheer to children impacted by the tornadoes.
“This holiday is celebrated and deep-rooted in hope and love through a child born. I hope this drive gives children and families hope and demonstrates Christmas cheer and an outpouring of love and support during this time. They are not alone, we as Kentuckians are here to stand strong with them,” she said.
Waldridge added she is heartbroken by the destruction left behind throughout Kentucky and other states, but community members from all corners of the capital city will be standing with western Kentuckians as they work to rebuild.
“Best said by Gov. Andy Beshear, we will get through this together. We are Team Kentucky and the outpour of love, compassion and help from our entire state makes me proud to be a Kentuckian, and even closer to home, a Frankfortonian. Our hearts here in Frankfort are much larger than our small Capital City, and we send our love and prayers to all of those affected,” she stated.
With Christmas just around the corner, organizers of the drive are asking for the community’s help in securing presents for children in the hardest-hit locations across western Kentucky, including Mayfield and Bowling Green.
Staring Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., donations of wrapped Christmas gifts will be collected at any of the four fire stations in downtown Frankfort: Station 1 (315 W Second Street); Station 2 (131 Holmes Street); Station 3 (1100 Louisville Road); and Station 4 (900 E Main Street).
Local residents are encouraged to wrap and label their donated gifts before handing them off at a drop-off location nearest them. The toys should be labeled with the intended age, what gender or if the gift is gender neutral and a brief description of what the gift is to help ensure gifts are given to the appropriate children.
Frankfort citizen and former city employee Michael Fitzpatrick said the donation of presents for impacted children to open Christmas morning will be a wonderful experience coming out of something that was devastating to many communities in western Kentucky.
Fitzpatrick added that he hopes “those victims receive so much that they are opening some of those gifts next Christmas,” and it allows others who feel helpless to be involved regardless of how far away they are.
“There is so much negative in this country right now, so I hope they realize that when it comes to helping Americans or Kentuckians, we all have each other's back,” he said.
“What we are doing is needed, but I hope we all remember months down the road when these areas are still going to need our help. Let us hope we remember because all the victims are already thinking about the future. They need to feel comfort that all of us will be there for them for as long as it takes,” Fitzpatrick said.
For more information, donors and community members can contact Waldridge by email at kwaldridge@frankfort.ky.gov or by phone at 502-219-7449. Residents can also contact Fitzpatrick by email at mikefitz2323@gmail.com or by calling 502-803-5499.
