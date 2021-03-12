The traditional gift for a 30th wedding anniversary may be pearls, but one Frankfort man received a surprise gift in the form of cash.
He and his wife, who asked to remain anonymous, celebrated their 30-year wedding anniversary on the same day he hit it big playing the Kentucky Lottery’s Cash Ball 225 game. After matching the four white ball numbers and the Cash Ball on the March 9 drawing, he won the game’s $225,000 top prize, making it an anniversary they will always remember.
“We were blessed with a gift,” his wife said, referring to their winnings.
He told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash Ball 225 very often but had gone to East Wood Shell on Versailles Road to play his Pick 3 and Pick 4 numbers when he decided to buy a Cash Ball 225 ticket.
The next morning he pulled up the winning numbers on his phone using the lottery’s app to check his tickets. He checked his Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets but didn’t win anything on them.
“I was like, oh wait, I have a Cash Ball ticket to check,” he said.
“I always look at the Cash Ball number first and sure enough I matched. I looked at the other number, I matched and then the other number, I matched and then the other number I matched. I blinked my eyes and looked at the last number realizing I had all of the numbers,” he told lottery officials.
“I dropped down in the chair,” he said.
He went to show his wife and told her to get her glasses.
“I think I’m dreaming,” he told her. She looked at the ticket and, sure enough, he had matched all the numbers.
“We were tickled to death,” his wife said.
He told lottery officials they both went on to work that day.
“It definitely wasn’t a normal workday,” he said.
He made the drive to Louisville to lottery headquarters on Thursday and got a check after taxes for $159,751.42. He added the EZmatch feature to his ticket, winning an additional $2.
The couple said they have been renting a home all their married life and are going to look at purchasing a house.
East Wood Shell will receive a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
