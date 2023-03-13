Frankfort DAR announced it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America at Frankfort Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. This is the first year that Frankfort DAR will participate in the national program whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The goal for Frankfort DAR is to support efforts that help unify our community and celebrate our freedom by thanking the 2,500 veterans laid to rest at Frankfort Cemetery with the placement of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath in December. As a historical cemetery in a state capital with several veterans dating back as far as the Revolutionary War, we feel it is important show our support and commitment to this endeavor.  

