Renewal of a lease for Capitol View Park was tabled Monday by the Frankfort City Commission after discussion concerning the potential for a disc golf course on the property.
When the floor was opened to citizen comments, numerous submitted comments were read that asked the commission to vote “no” concerning renewal of an existing lease at the park so that the disc golf course could be built.
Disc golfer Michael Breidert said in a letter to the commission that he has played the sport since he was a toddler and was overjoyed to hear an addition of a disc golf course at Capitol View Park was part of the city's initial parks master plan.
Breidert said that not only would the disc golf course utilize a part of the park that “hasn’t benefited the citizens of Frankfort,” but it would bring revenue through tourism and impact the health of citizens in a positive way.
“We can have an empty field, an unused patch of forest, or we could fill the woods with flying discs and happy citizens,” Breidert wrote. “Tourists spending their money in our restaurants and staying in our hotels would be an additional benefit to the county.”
Resident Anthony Cox also asked the commissioners to vote “no” pertaining to renewal of the current lease as it would “restrict the access of this land for the community to use and jeopardize the plan.”
Frankfort Disc Golf Association Communications Officer Robert Jordan submitted a letter as well, pleading to the Parks Master Plan Steering Committee to follow through with its previously approved plan to include a disc golf course.
“At this time, I’m not certain as to how much revenue the city makes on this lease, but it should seem clear that a disc golf course would serve more of our citizens and would bring in even more revenue into the community by way of sports tourism dollars,” he said.
Jordan said the association, a nonprofit organization, recently held a two-day tournament and over 150 players were forced to drive to Versailles to use the course at Falling Springs to accommodate the number of attendees.
“The sport is growing and the demand for more courses will only continue to increase. We would prefer to not limit our tournaments and turn away players,” he said.
Jordan added the association has begun plans to design a course and is fully prepared to begin work as soon as the committee grants access to the property.
“At this time, we feel it would be irresponsible for the committee to renew this lease, which would seemingly take away this grand opportunity for our citizens to finally be able to enjoy the land alongside the previous leasor, as well as others in the community,” he said. “Please do not vote to renew the lease of public property and allow us to work together to share the land and its resources.”
The commission also welcomed Frankfort Disc Golf Association President Aaron Ashcraft, who said the organization has waited more than two years for an appropriate space to become available to add another course.
He added the group tried to contact the parks committee for more information on the land after the release of the initial master plan, which included the course, and the association proceeded to go out and survey the property without knowing about the lease. Ashcraft said the nonprofit was later contacted by the parks department and asked not to trespass and his group respectfully complied.
“We were able to walk the property for about two weeks and survey before we were asked not to, and I have to say the land lies absolutely perfect,” he said.
Ashcraft added because of the beauty of the land and the view of the Capitol dome in the background, it poses an opportunity to bring more people into the Frankfort community.
“The community deserves to have access to this land. I don’t know how long it's been leased. I don’t have any idea of the details on the lease and what they may pertain to. I was under the assumption that it could be canceled any time,” he said.
Though disc golf courses currently exist in East Frankfort Park and Lakeview Park, Ashcraft said his association continues to look for other properties like Capitol View Park to expand to accommodate the growing sport.
Ashcraft said if given access, the nonprofit organization would be able to begin work on funding and installation themselves.
After a few questions from Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and commissioners, Ashcraft explained the cost for a course of this level, including the pads, baskets, signage and other accessories, would be roughly $12,000. He added if a professional designer were to be hired to create the course, another $6,000 would be needed.
“Less than $20,000, and we’re off the ground,” he said.
Following the discussion, Wilkerson and the commission tabled item 13, which would have renewed the existing lease, and decided to revisit the item in 2022.
