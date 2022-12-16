Allen Hunter, of Cornerstone Construction Materials, and Louis Fuselier, with DBI Services, lay down a demonstration patch of “color pavement demarcation” material on a section of the bike lane along Broadway Avenue in April 2019. The green beads bond with an epoxy on the pavement to add color to the cityscape and traction for cyclists in wet weather. (Zack McDonald | State Journal)
A national bicycle organization has recognized Frankfort as being a place that is particularly friendly toward cyclists.
Every year the League of American Bicyclists honors communities across the country for welcoming bicyclists by providing safe accommodations for bicycling and encouraging people to bike for transportation and recreation.
Frankfort was one of seven towns and cities to receive an honorable mention award on the list.
In a congratulatory letter from the league to Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, the group's secretary Jim Gray notes that the honorable mention validates what people in the city are doing.
"This acknowledgement is important as it heightens public awareness of the bike and pedestrian measures that have been implemented in your community over the last several years," the letter reads.
To be considered for the list, Brent Sweger, a board member for WalkBike Frankfort, said he submitted a very detailed application.
"We filled out the application, and it is a really long application," Sweger noted. "It took us a lot of hours to do. They wanted to know how many miles of bike lanes and trails that the city has. They ask about bicycle education and events hosted that support bicycling."
Sweger additionally noted that Frankfort is ahead of the curve due to the fact that most cities do not make the league's list on the first try.
Sweger said that though he is happy with the honorable mention this year, next year he wants Frankfort to be awarded a certification as a bike friendly town.
Over the next few months the league will provide a report with feedback on the submitted application and possible areas for improvement.
"I am excited to move this project forward," Sweger said. "I think that is going to continue to help us, not just get an award, but to make it so that people can get around safely and to show that we are making Frankfort more livable."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.