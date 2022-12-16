City tests ‘color pavement’ in bike lanes of Broadway

Allen Hunter, of Cornerstone Construction Materials, and Louis Fuselier, with DBI Services, lay down a demonstration patch of “color pavement demarcation” material on a section of the bike lane along Broadway Avenue in April 2019. The green beads bond with an epoxy on the pavement to add color to the cityscape and traction for cyclists in wet weather. (Zack McDonald | State Journal)

A national bicycle organization has recognized Frankfort as being a place that is particularly friendly toward cyclists.

Every year the League of American Bicyclists honors communities across the country for welcoming bicyclists by providing safe accommodations for bicycling and encouraging people to bike for transportation and recreation.

